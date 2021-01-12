Helen C. Gould

Helen Catherine “Cathy” (Zablocki) Gould, 77, of Shelocta, died Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in UPMC Presbyterian, Pittsburgh.
Born May 28, 1943, in Ford City, she was a daughter of Walter S. and Bedelia (Albert) Zablocki.
Cathy was a 1961 graduate of Ford City High School. She also graduated from Penn State New Kensington and Citizens General Hospital School of Nursing. Her love of taking care of people led to her career at Citizens General Hospital, working as a charge nurse in oncology and hospice.
She was a member of St. Mary’s Ukrainian Church, Ford City, where she volunteered with making pirohi.
Cathy was a very active woman who belonged to many groups and organizations. Among all her involvement, she was a support group leader for the Alpha One Association and taught water aerobics for the Silver Sneakers at the YMCA. Being with her friends and family was most important. She loved entertaining at her home and taking trips to the family camp. Cathy enjoyed spending time in her tree house, writing poetry, cooking Syrian food, gardening, working outside, traveling and fishing.
She is survived by her loving daughter, Patricia B. Gould, of Shelocta; three sisters, Alberta Segal, of Fresno, Calif.; Linda Peppler, of Ford City; and Rebecca Pabst, of Ford City; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Theodore “Doc” Zablocki; a sister, Phyllis Horniak; brothers-in-law, Steven Segal and William Horniak; a nephew, Nicholas Pabst; a great-nephew, Wesley Zablocki; and her former husband, William Gould.
Friends will be welcomed from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Welch Funeral Home, 1032 Fourth Ave., Ford City. Services and interment will be held privately for her immediate family.
Due to current mandates regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, the funeral home is limited to 10 percent capacity. Guests will be required to wear a face covering and are asked to maintain proper social distancing.
