Helen C. (Palmer) Smith, 77, of Blairsville, died on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana.
She was the daughter of John W. Palmer and Sara P. (King) Palmer. She was born in Blairsville on Aug. 16, 1943.
Helen loved to garden, read romance novels and spend time with her family. She also enjoyed playing rummy with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Norman C. Smith, of Blairsville, with whom she celebrated 59 years of marriage on July 15; children, Jeffrey Smith, of Indiana; David Smith, of Johnstown; and Selena Smith, of Blairsville; grandchildren, Corey Smith, Wesley Smith, Jeffrey Smith and Autumn Smith; great-grandchildren, Colton Smith and Summer Nesbit; siblings, Edward Palmer (Freida), Barbara Daugherty (Ernie), JoAnn Palmer, Sally Palmer, Evelyn Palmer and Raymond Palmer; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her son, Wesley Smith, who died Feb. 14, 2015; and siblings, Pearl Palmer, John Palmer and Cecelia “Shy” Palmer.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamilyser vices.com.