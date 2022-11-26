Helen Chmiel, 99, Indiana (originally of Washington, Pa.), went to be with her Lord and loving husband on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
She was born Feb. 1, 1923, in Washington, to the late Joseph and Susan (Begalla) Orlosky.
On Jan. 19, 1947, Helen married Frank Samuel Chmiel, who died on May 4, 2010. They were active members of St. Hilary Roman Catholic Church in Washington.
Prior to marriage, Helen worked at Hazel Atlas #2 and Murphy’s Five and Dime Store. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed gardening, cooking for her family, polka music and playing Uno.
Surviving are her three sons, Frank E. (Helen), of St. Charles, Mo., Gregory, of Greensburg, and Gary, of Canonsburg; a daughter, Patricia (Robert) Kusky, of Homer City; three granddaughters, Karen (Andy) Connell, of St. Charles, Jennifer (Josh) Reedy, of Hopwood, and Monica Chmiel, of Hermitage, Tenn.; two grandsons, Brian (Amanda) Chmiel, of Lititz, and Jeffrey (Mallory) Chmiel, of Bear, Del.; as well as eight great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, Helen was preceded in death by a brother, Nicholas Orlosky; and three sisters, Susie Orlosky, Anna Getto and Katherine Funka.
Friends will be received by the family on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 11 a.m. in St. Thomas More University Parish, Indiana, with the Rev. Father Andrew Corriente, O.F.M., Cap., as celebrant. Burial will take place in Queen of Heaven Cemetery, McMurray.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Thomas More University Parish, Indiana; St. Hilary Roman Catholic Church, of Washington; or the St. Vincent DePaul Thrift Store, Indiana.
The family wishes to extend their thanks to the staff of Moorehead Place, Indiana Square and Beacon Ridge for the wonderful care Helen received.
