Helen D. Sowers

Helen Delores (Smith) Sowers, 93, of Graceton, Pennsylvania, passed away Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, to dance again with her husband of 53 years, Frank L. Sowers Sr., in heaven.
She was the daughter of August “Gusty” and Mary (Duritzo) Smith and was born Nov. 14, 1927, in Graceton.
Helen was a member of Our Lady of the Assumption Parish. She met her husband, Frank, at Diamond Metal Blairsville and later married to join him while he served in the Air Force during the Korean War. She assembled fuses in hand grenades for the military and waitressed to serve the soldiers. Later, the couple landed in Cleveland, Ohio, where they resided for about 40 years. Helen was employed at American Greetings Card Manufacturing until the birth of her first child. Her most important career was to be the best wife, mother and homemaker. After Frank retired from Sherwin Williams Printing Division, the couple moved back to her rural hometown of Graceton to be near family.
Helen was the third eldest of 10 children. She was a hardworking, loving and a truly devoted daughter, wife, mother, godmother, aunt and mom of the family pets. Family was her life and her heart. She loved children and was the mother of the neighborhood. She shared a special bond with her six nephews “The D’Aurelio Boys” after the passing of her sister, Fran. Everything that she did was done with love, always wanting to help others. She was proud of her healthy lifestyle and Slovak Catholic traditions. She enjoyed gardening, canning, cooking and baking from scratch, sewing, knitting, cleaning, being active outside with sports and wilderness adventures and growing her roses. She was strong, spirited and always tried to do the right thing. She prayed the rosary and thanked God for the little blessings in life. She loved to dance (polkas and Jitterbug) and remained physically active through her 80s.
She is survived by her daughter, Sherry M. Sowers, of Graceton; her son, Frank L. Sowers Jr. and wife, Kimberly, of Henrietta, N.Y.; and her sisters, Maryann Angelini, of Homer City, and Rosella Prenni and husband, Domenick, of Avonmore. She was also survived by her brother-in-law, John “Jack” Fetchko, of Josephine; her sisters-in-law, Mary (Dargay) Smith, of Florida, and Phyllis Smith, of Colorado. Countless nieces, nephews, cousins and their children also survive her.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Irene “Renee” Tacie and husband, Gerald, August “Bud” Smith, George Smith and wife Mary, Joseph “Whitey” Smith and wife, Connie, Elizabeth “Betty” Brida and husband, Bob and Marcella Fetchko; brothers-in-law, John Angelini, Francis “Franny” D’Aurelio and Louis D’Aurelio and wife, Diane.
Friends will be received Friday from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City. A Blessing Service will be held Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, Coral Site. Interment to follow in the Church Cemetery. Everyone is invited to a luncheon that will follow in the Church Hall.
