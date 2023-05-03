Helen E. Harrison, 96, of Greensburg, passed away Friday, April 28, 2023, at Mountain View Senior Living.
A daughter of Dr. Paul W. and Grace (Craig) Riddles, she was born April 11, 1927, in Johnstown.
Helen graduated from Ferndale High School in 1945, the University of Pittsburgh School of Nursing in 1949 and Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 1981 with a master’s in guidance counseling. After 26 years, she retired from Indiana Regional Medical Center where she taught at the Indiana Hospital School of Nursing and later was patient education coordinator.
Following her retirement, she enjoyed traveling to Fort Myers, Fla.; Langhorne; and Morgantown, W.Va. In 2004, Helen moved to Greensburg.
Helen had been a member of Grace United Methodist Church since 1963. She volunteered at Meals on Wheels and was a member of the Indiana Hospital School of Nursing Alumni Association as well as the Historical and Genealogical Society of Indiana County, where she also volunteered.
Helen was an active member of the McKenna Senior Center in Greensburg, Silver Sneakers and the Relaxed Readers Book Club. She was fortunate enough to attend six grandchildren’s high school graduations and five grandchildren’s college graduations. She was on call when the family needed her. Helen enjoyed walking, reading, playing piano, doing puzzles, flower gardening and reading “Our Daily Bread” in the Upper Room.
She is survived by four children, Mark Harrison and wife Kathleen, of Greensburg; Todd Harrison and wife Susan, of Langhorne; Gwyn Globosky and husband Donald, of Greensburg; and Joel Harrison and wife Kim, of Morgantown; six grandchildren, Amanda Core and husband Steve, Nathan Harrison and wife Caroline, Greta Gary and husband Brandon, Mara Globosky, Josh Harrison and Emma Harrison; five great-grandchildren, Chase Harrison, Connor Harrison, Eli Gary, Sam Gary and Anna Gary; and two step-great-grandsons, Jeremy Core and Justin Core.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by aunts, uncles and cousins.
Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 11 a.m. Friday at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home in Indiana, with Pastor Kathy Mihoerck officiating. Private interment will be held in Brush Valley Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests memorial contributions be made to Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., Indiana, PA 15701, or your local Meals on Wheels.
The family would like to thank the staff of Mountain View Senior Living and Redstone@Home Hospice for their care and compassion.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, please visit www.robinsonlytleshoemaker.com.
