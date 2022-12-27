Helen F. (Battistelli) Cup, 105, of Conemaugh Township, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 at home, surrounded by her loving family.
Born April 14, 1917, in Ernest, she was a daughter of Gabriel and Mary Louise (Domiano) Battistelli.
Helen was a homemaker most of her life, but worked for a year with her late daughter, Nancy, at the front desk at the former Holiday Inn in Indiana. She was a member of St. Matthew’s Roman Catholic Church in Saltsburg, as well as its Altar Rosary Society. Helen was also a member of the Mother Cabrini League.
Helen’s house was her castle. She was an excellent cook and skilled at crocheting. Helen also enjoyed playing bingo and going to the casino and was an excellent accordion player (self-taught). She loved being with her family and would help anyone in need.
In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew G. “Brown” Cup (passed away on July 21, 2004); daughter, Nancy L. Zagozan; brothers, Albert, Archie, Christy and Rudolph “Todd” Battistelli; and her sisters, Gayety Corridoni, Jean Kokladas and Dorothy Battistelli.
Helen is survived by her children, Judy (Curtis) Cunningham, of Palm Harbor, Fla., and Andrew (Jeanne) Cup Jr., of Saltsburg; grandsons, Matthew Joseph Cup, of Pittsburgh, and John Andrew Cup, of Palm Harbor, Fla.; sister, Genevieve Rossi, of Saltsburg; and nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the Curran Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Saltsburg. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday in St. Matthew’s Roman Catholic Church, 703 Indiana Ave., Saltsburg, with Father John Harrold as celebrant. Interment will take place in St. Matthew’s Cemetery, Saltsburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Helen’s memory to St. Matthew’s Roman Catholic Church at the above listed address.
To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.