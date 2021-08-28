Helen F. Szwast

Helen F. (Baich) Szwast, 90, formerly of East Conemaugh, passed away Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at Amber Springs of Laurelwood Care Center.
She was the daughter of George and Mary (Janakovich) Baich, born Sept. 25, 1930, in Johnstown.
Helen enjoyed polka music, parties and her daily swims at the YMCA in Johnstown. She loved animals, especially dogs, and sitting on her patio swing with friends and family. Helen was a member of the Assumption of the BVM choir and the Croatian Fraternal Union Lodge 5.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Blaine E. Szwast; sister, Ann Frank; and brother, George Baich.
Helen is survived by her two daughters, Patricia and husband Daniel Beilchick, of Heilwood, and Linda and husband David Dietz, of Franklin Borough; three grandsons, Lt. Colonel David S. Dietz, of Lithia, Fla., Jeffrey and wife Renee (Flora) Dietz, of Jackson Township, and Adam and wife Emily (Johnston) Beilchick, of Monroeville; and four great-grandchildren, Carter, Kaedynce, Madison and Kameron Dietz; and numerous family members, nieces, nephews, and friends.
At Helen’s request there will be no viewing. A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date.
Helen’s family would like to thank the nurses, nurse’s aides, and staff of Penn Hospice and Amber Springs of Laurelwood Care Center for their wonderful care of their mother, with special thanks to her roommate, Rita Miller.
Donations may be made in Helen’s memory to the Humane Society of Cambria County, 734 Galleria Drive, Johnstown PA 15904. Arrangements in care of Hindman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., “Exclusive Provider of Veterans and Family Memorial Care.”
Condolences may be made at www.HindmanFuneralHomes.com.