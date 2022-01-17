Helen G. Van Dyke

Helen Gibson Van Dyke, 97, of Indiana, passed away peacefully Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at The Gardens at Indiana.
Born Aug. 27, 1924, in Indiana, she was the daughter of Murray Clyde and Virginia Mottern Gibson. She shared 33 years with her husband Chester J. Van Dyke, who died in 1981.
As a girl, Helen spent summers with her grandparents and “played office.” After graduating from Indiana High School in 1942, that became reality when she became a secretary there. She later worked at Indiana Senior High and the IASD administration office until she retired in 1986. After retirement, she loved traveling across the U.S. and visited Europe, the Caribbean and Bermuda.
Helen was a member of Calvary Presbyterian and enjoyed volunteering her time and talents with numerous organizations including the American Red Cross, AARP and VNA.
She is survived by her daughter Dr. Marsha Krotseng and her husband, Lee, of Carlisle; brother, Donald C. Gibson, of Indiana; sister, Shirley Froggatt ,of Indiana; brother-in-law, Fred Van Dyke and wife, Ayn, of Marion Center; and 10 nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Chester, and a brother, Robert C. Gibson.
Friends will be received at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory, of Indiana, 965 Philadelphia St., on Friday from noon until 1 p.m., the time of her funeral service, with the Rev. David Hanna officiating. Helen’s family requests that visitors wear face masks and observe social distancing while inside the funeral home. Interment will be at Oakland Cemetery in Indiana.
The family thanks the caring staff of The Fountains and Gardens who kept her dancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Red Cross.
