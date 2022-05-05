Helen I. Yeager, 91, formerly of Glen Campbell, passed away Tuesday, May 3, 2022, and entered a well-deserved eternity with our Lord.
The daughter of John Allen Woods and Edith Mae (Oaks) Woods, she was born Feb. 16, 1931.
For many years, Helen had been employed as a caregiver and aide at local personal care homes and had also worked at the shoe factory in Rossiter.
Helen was the true definition of a dedicated mother, grandmother (Graham) and great-grandmother (GG), who put others first with her very generous heart.
She was hardworking, and her strength and endurance during hard times was admirable and will be forever honored by her family.
She enjoyed cooking and baking for her family her whole life and made special foods no one will duplicate, like her infamous ham dinners, baked beans, buns and cinnamon rolls, meatballs, fudge, Jell-O salads and cookie trays. Helen made sure to feed everyone who came through her door.
Helen had a great faith in God and was a wonderful friend to many people throughout the years.
She liked to plant flowers, go shopping, decorate for Christmas and tend to her home, which she kept meticulous.
Helen collected porcelain dolls and chicken figurines. She enjoyed her nick-nacks in her home and yard.
Helen is survived by her five children: Walter Jr. (Brenda), Sheryl (Brad), Karen, Elmer (Jennifer) and Sharon (Mark); 14 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren, who all loved her beyond description.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter L. Yeager Sr.; her father and mother; and her brothers and sisters: Clayton, Delores, Ruth, Arthur, Delmont, Erma and John.
We will have to find our way now since our beloved family matriarch is no longer with us.
Helen was the light of our lives and will remain in our hearts and memories forever until we are united with her again.
At Helen’s request, private family arrangements are with the assistance of the Rairigh Funeral Home in Hillsdale.
Memorial contributions may be forwarded to the American Cancer Society.
Visit www.rairighfh.com to sign Helen’s guestbook and share a condolence message.