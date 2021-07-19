Helen J. Gomola, 93, of Marion Center, passed away Friday, July 16, 2021, at Crystal Waters Personal Care Home.
She was born Nov. 19, 1927, to Charles and Mary (Kopko) Mackey in Punxsutawney.
Helen was a member of SS. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic church in Punxsutawney where she was formerly active with the Angels of Byzantine Church and Greek Catholic Union.
Helen graduated from SS. Cosmas and Damian Catholic High School in 1944 and was an employee of G.C. Murphy and Co. She married Andrew G. Gomola on July 19, 1947. Helen loved traveling and was proud of having visited all 50 states. She also loved playing dominoes and was an avid fan of all the Pittsburgh sports teams. Most of all Helen loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by a son, James S. Gomola, Punxsutawney; three daughters, Mary Stear and husband Barry, Marion Center; Kathy Felder and husband Charlie, Punxsutawney; and Margie McKolanis, DuBois; seven grandchildren, David Stear, Michael Stear and wife April, Rick Stear and wife Beth, Mark McKolanis, Robby McKolanis and wife Amy, Kim Stringfellow and husband Tracy and Brian Felder; five great-grandchildren, Dorothy Stear, Andrea Stear, Jadon and Rylan Stringfellow and Jeffery Stear; and four great-great-grandchildren, John, Bri, Nova and Aurora Harris; a sister, Ann Wolan, Lincoln Park, Mich.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Andrew G. Gomola; and two sisters, Margaret Mackey and Susan Sugars.
Friends will be received Wednesday from 3 to 7 p.m. at McCabe Funeral Home Inc., 114 Maple Ave., Punxsutawney.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 11 a.m. at the SS. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, 714 Sutton St., Punxsutawney.
Memorial donations may be made to SS. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, 714 Sutton St., Punxsutawney, PA 15767.
