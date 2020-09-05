Helen J. Ratay, 74, of Penn Run, passed away Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020.
She was born Sept. 15, 1945, in Spangler, a daughter of Frank and Helen (Cifrak) Tocarchick.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Edward Ratay Sr.; daughter Gwen (Ron) Gresko, Penn Run; son Edward (Lana) Ratay Jr., Penn Run; and grandchildren Aric, Katee and Ryen Gresko; and Justice and Gretta Ratay.
She was a sister of Ted Tocarchick, of California; Evelyn Longo, of Pittsburgh; and Martha Rhoades, of Mount Pleasant.
She spent the years working together with her family in their various businesses, the last being Paragon Development. Helen was a kind and caring person who enjoyed working and helping those in need at Alice Paul House. She also enjoyed working as a volunteer at Heilwood Presbyterian Church and preparing meals for their Election Day dinners.
A devoted wife, mother and grandmother, she loved her husband, children and grandchildren with all her heart. Following her grandchildren’s activities and sporting events was her greatest passion. Her cats were a special part of the family and brought her much joy. She enjoyed being with her family, gardening and bingo.
A private viewing and prayer service will be held for the Ratay family. Moriconi Funeral Home Inc., Northern Cambria, is in charge of arrangements.