Helen J. (Scuccimarra) Walters, 93, of Indianapolis, Ind., formerly of Blairsville, passed away on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at Hooverwood Living, Indianapolis, Ind.
She was born June 24, 1928, in Blairsville, the daughter of David Scuccimarra and Madeline (Pete) Scuccimarra.
Helen had formerly worked at J.C.Penney, Babcock & Wilcox and retired from Pennex Corporation.
She was a member of SS. Simon & Jude Church, Blairsville, where she was a member for more than 50 years of the Catholic Daughters of America.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda J. Walters, Carmel, Ind., and daughter, Lois A. Walters, Indianapolis, Ind.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Russell H. Walters; brother, David Scuccimarra Jr.; and sister, Anna Mosco.
The family will receive friends at the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville, from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday. A wake service will be held at 3:30 p.m. in the funeral home. Prayers of transfer will be held in the funeral home on Tuesday at 9:15 a.m. prior to a funeral Mass in SS. Simon & Jude Church, Blairsville, at 10 a.m. Fr. Stephen R. Bugay will officiate.
Interment will be in SS. Simon & Jude Cemetery, Blairsville.