Helen Jane (Clark) Ziruolo, 73, of New Florence, passed away Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at St. Andrew’s Village, Indiana.
The daughter of John Clark and Ida (Kepart) Clark, she was born July 30, 1948, in Indiana.
Helen enjoyed doing puzzles and sewing.
She adored animals and loved to cook.
Helen is survived by three sons: William Robinson and wife, Elvie, of New Florence; Kenneth John Robinson, of Indiana; and James Paul Robinson, of Fort Wayne, Ind.; a daughter, Michelle T. Robinson, of Pittsburgh; grandchildren: Michael, Blake, Kern, Alexis, Nicholas, Patricia, Daniel, Beverly, William and Mary; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; a brother, John Walter Clark and wife, Annabelle, of Blairsville; and a sister, Rose Hancock, of Blairsville.
In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Ziruolo; daughters Cynthia and Patricia Robinson; brothers Herman, Charles, Ralph and Elmer Clark; and sisters Emma Grace Clark, Mable McKendrick and Hazel Reed.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Friday at James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., Blairsville.
A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home, with Robert Butterbaugh officiating.
Interment will be in the SS Simon and Jude Cemetery, Blairsville.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made to James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville, PA 15717, to help with final costs.
