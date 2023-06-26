Helen Jean Stapleton Lockard, 81, of Tanoma, while fighting cancer, died at her home Friday, June 23, 2023.
Born July 3, 1941, in Indiana, she was a daughter of Charles Leroy Stapleton and Mary (Klyap) Stapleton. She was a 1959 graduate of Indiana High School and was an office worker for many years at Musser Nursery. She is also remembered for her work at Andy’s Market in Home and McCreary Tire in Indiana.
Helen was a Pittsburgh sports enthusiast who bled black and gold. She also supported youth sports and attended many sporting events for her numerous nieces and nephews. Helen was a founding member of the Marion Center Football Boosters Club, where she spent decades supporting the program.
It wasn’t uncommon for Helen to provide a ride to and from summer practices with a vehicle full of players. Among her other interests, she enjoyed trying her luck at the casinos and music from the 1950s and 1960s, and she was a member of the Indiana Moose Club.
She was a lifelong member of the Church of the Resurrection in Ernest, where she was born and raised.
She will be remembered by her son, David Lockard, with whom she lived. Her surviving siblings are: Cindy (Stapleton) Derry, of Ernest; Betty (Stapleton) Murray, of Homer City; and Charles Stapleton, of Ernest. Other survivors include her nieces; nephews; grandnieces and grandnephews; great-nieces and great-nephews; the father of her children, Dennis Lockard, of Indiana; Rose (Lockard) Lowman, of Dixonville; Gladys (Lockard) Walker, of Akron, Ohio; and all her remaining friends from her graduating class from Indiana High School.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Michelle; her parents; sisters Rozella Fleck and Barbara and Judy Stapleton; a nephew, Ronald Fleck; and children’s paternal grandmother Elsie (Smith) Lockard.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home and Crematory of Indiana, 965 Philadelphia St.
Her funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, with the Rev. Father James Morley officiating. Interment will follow at St. Bernard Cemetery, Indiana.
Online condolences may be offered by visiting rbfh.net.
