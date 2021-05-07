Helen Kundla

Helen “Dori” (Clawson) Kundla, 78, of Graceton, passed away Thursday, May 6, 2021.
The daughter of Noble and Martha (Stewart) Clawson, she was born Dec. 16, 1942.
Helen was a devoted wife and mother. She enjoyed cooking, baking and spending time with her family and friends.
Surviving are her three sons, Fred Jr., of Auburn, Ga.; Scott (Tina), of Homer City; and David (Tamara), of Blairsville; a sister, Imogene Moore, of Homer City; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Fred Kundla Sr.; two sisters, Kay Biconik and Dorothy Miller; and two brothers, Noble “Junior” and Don Clawson.
Helen will be remembered with a private family service at Greenwood Cemetery.