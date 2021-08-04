Helen L. Bender

Helen Louise Bender, 92, of Homer City, died Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at Beacon Ridge, Indiana. She was the daughter of Charles V. and Bernadine (Glasstetter) Roser and was born May 29, 1929, in Indiana.
She was a member of Our Lady of the Assumption Parish and was employed at Syntron in Homer City. She also worked at Riverside Bi-Lo bakery in Indiana and retired from there after 21 years of employment.
Helen married Nick Bender on Aug. 5, 1950, in Winchester, Va. She loved to bake and cook and took pride in her canned goods each year. She was a 1947 graduate of Homer City High School where she enjoyed being a majorette. Helen was a Junior and Senior Girl Scout leader in Homer City for several years.
She helped with the Rainbow Room at Homer-Center High School and volunteered at the elementary school where she retired after 19 years.
She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family and was always the one with the camera in her hand at all of her grandkids’ activities.
Our mother will always be remembered for her love of dancing and was a jitterbug queen.
She would do anything for anyone. We never tired of hearing, “I love you a bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck.”
“Mirror mirror on the wall, I am my mother after all,” and that is a great thing! She will be a tough act to follow.
Helen is survived by her children, Bonnie Craft, of Homer City; Nick (Luanne) Bender, of Williamsport; Tina (Tim) McAdoo, of Homer City; Patti (Randy) George, of Indiana; and Scott (Karrie) Bender, of Pittsburgh; grandchildren, Carrie (Jeff) George, Nina (Brett) Emery, Jaclyn (Brad) Ruch, Meghan (Jay) Rauschkolb, Ben (Toni) McAdoo, Jodi (Josh) Orr, Tim McAdoo, Abby (Brandon) Vaughan, Alicia (Nick) Schweitzer, Lindsey (Austin) Cates, Nico and Carson Bender; and 19½ great-grandchildren.
Helen is also survived by her sister, Maryanne (Regis) Troxell, and sister-in-law, Agnes Roser, both of Homer City; brother-in-law, Edward Bender, of Johnstown; and sister-in-law, Jeanne Bender, of Madison, Va. Numerous nieces and nephews and her very special friend, Lee Rash, of Homer City, also survive her.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Nick; her brother, Charles B. Roser; and her son-in-law, Thomas J. Craft.
Friends will be received Thursday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. at the Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City. A Blessing Service will be held Friday at 1 p.m. at the funeral home followed by a funeral Mass at 1:30 p.m. at Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, Lucernemines site.
Interment to follow in the church cemetery, Lucernemines.
