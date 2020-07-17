Helen Louise (Varholick) Tedeski, 79, of Homer City, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at her home.
The daughter of Michael and Frances (Johnstone) Varholick, she was born Oct. 5, 1940, in Homer City.
Mrs. Tedeski graduated from Laura Lamar High School, Class of 1958.
Prior to her retirement, she was employed by several companies, most notably FMC, Homer City.
Surviving are her son, John Tedeski and his wife, Rhonda, of Homer City; three grandchildren: Timothy James Tedeski, Breana Vitalie and Brenton Vitalie; four great-grandchildren: Caden Vitalie, Evelyn Hamara, Fletcher Vitalie and Finnick Vitalie; and a sister, Pauletta Fedinick, of Lucernemines.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John Raymond Tedeski, in 2006; her son, James Robert Tedeski, in 2008; a sister, Geneva Shannon; and a brother, Michael Varholick.
A private visitation and funeral service with Pastor Richard Motzing officiating will be held at the Shoemaker Funeral Home
Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville.
Interment will be in SS. Simon & Jude Cemetery, Blairsville.
