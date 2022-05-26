Helen Louise Fiddler

Helen Louise (Stroupe) Fiddler, 78, of Indiana, died Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh, surrounded by her family.
Born Oct. 20, 1943, in Knox, she was a daughter of Patsy B. Stroupe and Matilda Louise (Moyer) Stroupe.
She was a graduate of Keystone High School in Knox. Helen earned her bachelor’s in special education from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and received her master’s in education from Clarion University of Pennsylvania.
Helen taught special education classes at the Purchase Line Elementary School for more than 25 years.
Helen was a loving, caring person who found personal fulfillment in helping others. She selflessly cared for family, neighbors and friends, especially when they were in poor health or at the end of life.
She was a member of Summit Church and enjoyed spending time with children. She liked to square dance and enjoyed knitting, crocheting and traveling. Helen had fond memories from trips around the country and her Alaskan cruise.
Most of all, Helen loved her family. She regularly traveled across the state to spend Christmas with her grandchildren Ben, Julia and Nick. She attended all of their graduations, including most recently her granddaughter Julia’s graduation from Penn State University.
She is remembered by her sons: Jerry B. Fiddler Jr. and his wife, Wendy, of Goose Creek, S.C., and Thomas B. Fiddler and his wife, Lori, of Lafayette Hill. Additional survivors include her two grandchildren: Julia A. Fiddler and Nicholas P. Fiddler, and her sister, Elizabeth Williams, of Mechanicsburg.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by: grandson, Benjamin P. Fiddler; brother, William Stroupe; and infant brother, Thomas Stroupe.
Friends will be received from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday at the Summit Church, 2707 West Pike Road, in Indiana. Helen’s Memorial Service will begin at 10 a.m. following the visitation hour at church. Associate Pastors Todd Stanley and Christina Butterworth will officiate.
Helen will be laid to rest in her family’s burial plot at the Knox Union Cemetery, Knox.
Memorial donations may be made to Special Olympics Pennsylvania.
Online condolences may be made at www.rbfh.net.