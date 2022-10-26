Helen Louise Harkleroad, 84, of Indiana, passed away on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.
She was born on Dec. 27, 1937, in Indiana, the daughter of Leroy and Hazel (Cunningham) Brandon.
Helen graduated from Indiana Area High School. She loved collecting Avon bottles, traveling with her husband, going on cruises and being a snowbird. Helen enjoyed playing bingo, the lottery and bridge on the computer. Her passion was cooking and baking for her family.
Her memory will be cherished by her husband of 66 years, Willard “Leo” Harkleroad. Her children are son, Gary L. Harkleroad and wife Carol, of Indiana; and three daughters, Donna L. Blunk, of Indiana; Vicki L. Williams, of Indiana; and Tina L. DeJong and partner Jeff Silvis, of Kittanning. Her grandchildren are Adam L. Blunk, Jared L. Blunk, Joshua L. Williams and wife Kristin, Nathaniel L. Williams and wife Audra, Brandon L. Williams and wife Samantha, G. Leo Harkleroad and wife Regina, Christopher L. Harkleroad and wife Amber, Alexander L. Harkleroad and wife Bobbi, Nicholas L. Harkleroad and wife Makensy, Reed L. Harkleroad and Grant L. Harkleroad. Her great-grandchildren are Hunter, Chloe, Kate, Gabe, Max, Wyatt, Nova, Freya, Anna, Elliott, Blakely and a baby expected in May. She is also survived by her two brothers, John Brandon and wife Nancy, of Southington, Ohio, and Gilbert Brandon and wife Virginia, of Indiana; and a sister, Janet Cramer and husband Ronald, of Indiana.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents and two sons, Donald L. Harkleroad and an infant son.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at noon on Friday at the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home, Elderton, with the Rev. Kathy Nice officiating.
Interment will be in Harkleroad Cemetery, Rural Valley.
Arrangements are being handled by the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home Inc.
