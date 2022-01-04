Helen 'Louise' McIntire

Helen “Louise” (Petras) McIntire, 79, of Elderton, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.
Louise was born on Aug. 24, 1942, in Ford City, to Paul F. and Ethel M. (Wolfe) Petras.
Louise was an avid horsewoman and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her achievements with her horses were incredible, winning many trophy saddles and buckles. She always had a trusting dog at her side, with Sidney being her favorite. Her love for her family was evident as she never missed an event any of them were in and was always their biggest cheerleader.
Louise is survived by her husband of 60 years, Ronald G. McIntire; her daughters, Diane McIntire and Lorraine (Dr. Alan) Reefer; two grandchildren, Justin (Becki) Reefer and Melissa (Cory) Grantz; three great-grandchildren, Aubrey Reefer, Evie Grantz and Cooper Grantz; brother, Carl (Mary) Petras; sisters, Mary Jane (Thomas) Shankle, Janet (Al) Lux and Patty Fennell; sisters-in-law, Clara Petras and Norma Petras; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Dorothy McIlwain; brothers, Edward Petras, Robert Petras, Donald Petras and his wife, Sandra, William Petras and his wife, Karen, Richard Petras and Glenn Petras; and a brother-in-law, Harry Fennell.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home Inc., 238 S. Main St., Elderton.
Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home with the Rev. Joyce Dix-Weiers officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to Christ Lutheran Church of Gastown, 205 Gastown Road, Shelocta, PA 15774 or to the Fort Armstrong Horseman’s Association, 467 Crooked Creek Dam Road, Ford City, PA 16226.
Arrangements are being handled by the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home Inc.
For those unable to attend services or anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Louise’s family, please visit www.bauerfuneral.com.