Helen Louise Mitchell, 79, of Brush Valley, peacefully passed away into the arms of her Lord on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born Nov. 9, 1943, to Clarence “Pete” and Iva Mitchell.
Helen was preceded in death by her brothers Jackie, Don, Roger and Jerry; and sisters Missy, Joann and Kathy.
Gentle soul that she was, Helen spent her working years as a nurse’s aide at Indian Haven until she was able to retire to her beautiful home in Brush Valley. She served as a member of the Brush Valley Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and was an active member of the Brush Valley United Methodist Church, living her ministry by crocheting prayer shawls. Helen had a green thumb, growing beautiful flowers in her many gardens and flower beds, and she loved to read inspirational Christian novels. Helen lived a God-loving life and is resting easy with her Lord and Savior Jesus.
No end-of-life services will be held, as per her request.
No end-of-life services will be held, as per her request.
