Helen Louise Ober

Helen Louise (Houck) Ober, 98, of Commodore, died on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at The Gardens in Indiana.
The daughter of Charles “Clyde” and Grace (Gromley) Houck, she was born on Feb. 28, 1923, on the Houck family farm in Green Township, Indiana County.
Helen Louise was the oldest living member of the East Mahoning Baptist Church in Purchase Line, where she was a lifelong member.
Helen Louise played the piano for more than 80 years at the church and served as the church clerk for more than 40 years. She also was a Sunday School teacher.
Helen Louise obtained her bachelor’s degree in home economics at the Indiana State Teachers College in Indiana. She taught home economics at Purchase Line High School for 23 years and retired at the age of 62.
On Nov. 16, 1946, she married Clyde Eugene Ober and they shared 59 years of marriage until his death on June 17, 2005.
She loved to travel with her husband and for many years they enjoyed spending winters in Florida. Two of Helen Louise’s favorite pastimes were cooking and sewing.
Helen Louise is survived by her daughter, Linda Louise Knapik and husband Stanley, of Commodore; her two grandsons, Paul A. Knapik and wife Brianna, of Renfrew, and Kevin A. Knapik and wife Christine, of Connoquenessing; her five great-grandchildren, Bailey, Hunter, Parker, Carter and Brody Knapik; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Helen Louise was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Clyde; and her brother, Edward C. Houck.
Her family gratefully extends their appreciation to the staff of The Gardens at Indiana and the VNA Hospice for the excellent care they provided Helen Louise.
Private funeral arrangements officiated by Pastor Mark Brady are with the assistance of the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale. Private interment will be at East Mahoning Cemetery in Purchase Line.
Memorial contributions may be forwarded to the East Mahoning Baptist Church c/o: Linda Laney at 486 Cabbage Road, Northern Cambria, PA 15714.
