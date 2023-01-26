Helen Louise Schrecengost, 93, of Kittanning, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at Kittanning Care Center.
She was born March 17, 1929, near the village of Shay in Kittanning Township, Armstrong County, to Russell and Zelma (Akins) Hankey.
As a young adult, Helen enjoyed square dancing at the Shay Grange, where she eventually met her husband, Charles F. Schrecengost. She retired from G.C. Murphy Company in Kittanning after 30 years, where she enjoyed making hoagies and talking to customers. Helen also worked for Toy Ladies Inc. for 20 years, selling home goods and children’s toys. In retirement, Helen enjoyed shopping, maintaining an impeccably clean and organized home and talking to family and friends on the telephone. She was a former member of Whitesburg Presbyterian Church.
Her greatest joy was to be with family. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother and caring friend.
Left behind to cherish her memory are three daughters, Betty (Richard) Dixon, of Port St. Lucie, Fla.; Sandy (Roger) Kromer, of Whitesburg; and Pamela (Robert) Nolder, of Kittanning; grandchildren, Richard (Connie) Dixon, Lisa Kelley, Roger (Danielle) Kromer Jr., Justin Nolder and Teila (Jeremy) Orr; eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter; sisters Janet (James) Hilliard and Judy Labrecque; and sister-in-law Helen “Jane” Hankey.
In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her loving husband, whom she married Feb. 22, 1948, and who passed away Oct. 17, 2002; brothers Cecil “Pete” Hankey and Blaine “Jake” Hankey; and sister Connie Grondin.
The family extends their sincere thanks and gratitude to the nurses and staff at Good Samaritan Hospice and Kittanning Care Center for the loving care they provided Helen.
Family and Friends will be received at the Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc., Rural Valley, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at 1 p.m. Friday with Pastor Sharon Waltenbaugh officiating. Burial will take place in Whitesburg Presbyterian Cemetery.
