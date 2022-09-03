Helen Louise Wood, 86, of Indiana, passed away Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at Moorehead Place.
Born in Armstrong Township on Nov. 5, 1935, she was the daughter of Robert and Esther (Coleman) Cunningham.
A homemaker for most of her life, she worked for Dr. Hoyt, optometrist, for a number of years.
Helen enjoyed helping others. She volunteered for Meals on Wheels for nearly 20 years and drove cancer patients for treatment from 1982 to 1997. Never sitting still, she hand-knitted 65 dish towels a year as gifts to others. Helen was an active member of Shelocta Presbyterian Church. In addition, Helen enjoyed playing in a number of card clubs for many years.
She is survived by her husband, Harold Wood; two sons, Roger (Tina) Wood, of Shelocta, and Richard (Georgette) Wood, of Inwood, W.Va.; three grandchildren, Stephanie Ann (Chris) Thomas, of Martinsburg, W.Va.; Kori Wood, of Shelocta; and Samantha (Kyle) Ladd, of Clarksville, Tenn.; four great-grandchildren, Avery and Sophie Thomas and Brennan and Elijah Ladd; two sisters, Evalene Monheim and Jane Smith; and one brother, Thomas Cunningham.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Edward Cunningham.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, 500 Ben Franklin Road S., Indiana. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Wednesday with Pastor Kathy Nice officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Shelocta Presbyterian Church, 182 S. Ridge Road, Shelocta, PA 15774.
