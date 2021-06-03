Helen M. Altman, 86, of Shelocta, passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Kittanning Care Center in Kittanning.
She was born April 14, 1935, in Shelocta, to A. Wilmer and Olive (Waugaman) Sharp.
Helen was a member of First Christian Church in Indiana. In addition to being a devoted wife and loving mother, she was skillful in many crafts. Helen’s greatest enjoyment came from spending time with her family. She will be remembered for all her good deeds, especially giving cards to many for all occasions.
She is survived by her sons: W. Michael Altman and wife Jackie, of Midland; Joseph Altman and wife Lisa, of Somerset, Ky.; Patrick Altman, of Indiana; and Timothy Altman, of Kittanning; daughter Jill Free, of Shelocta; 14 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; her brothers, Larry Sharp and wife MaryAnn, of Shelocta; and Ken Sharp and wife Sandy, of Shelocta; and her sisters-in-law, Bev Sharp, of West Falls, N.Y., and Gail Sharp, of Shelocta.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Larmar Altman, whom she married on July 3, 1953, and who passed away Feb. 5, 2014; a daughter, Jackie Adams; and three brothers: William P. Sharp, Vernon Sharp and Harold Sharp.
Family and friends will be received Friday at Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home, 238 S. Main St., Shelocta, from 3 p.m. until the time of the memorial service by Pastor Joe Altman at 4 p.m.
Due to current regulations, all social distancing guidelines will be followed. Guests are respectfully asked to wear a mask or face covering.
Contributions may be made in Helen’s memory to First Christian Church of Indiana, 500 Water St., Indiana, PA 15701.
Anyone unable to attend the service, who wishes to send online condolences or would like to view a tribute video, may visit www.bauerfuneralhome.com.