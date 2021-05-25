Helen Maxine (Sink) Bennett, 96, passed away at Beacon Ridge on Sunday, May 23, 2021.
She was born April 25, 1925, was an active member of the United Methodist Church in Homer City and worked for Pete Stewart, an auctioneer.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Bennett.
Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Homer City are in charge of arrangements. There will be no services.
Burial will be in Brush Valley Cemetery.
