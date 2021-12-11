Helen Marie Bosley, 75, of Indiana, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at her home.
A daughter of August and Gladys Albright Klash, she was born Jan. 20, 1946, in Strongstown.
Mrs. Bosley was a homemaker. For many years, she was a member of Barkley Wesleyan Methodist Church. Most recently, she attended Church of the Nazarene.
Mrs. Bosley loved home decorating, shopping, reaching out to people, talking on the phone and, most of all, spending time with her grandkids.
She is survived by four children: John G. Bosley Jr., of Milbridge, Maine; Bonnie L. Weight (Michael), of Marion Center; Jeffrey Clark (Richard), of Johnstown; and Glen R. Bosley (Jennifer), of Middletown; three sisters: Pearl Ann Pyler, of Homer City; Lexi Fredrick, of Strongstown; and Patty Sleppy (Dale), of Penn Run; five grandchildren: Emily Bosley, Eric Bosley, LeeAnn Lichanec (Luke), Haley Keller (Jacob) and Chase Bosley; two great-grandchildren: Aryanna and Amy and the arrival of two more blessings; and numerous loving nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John G. Bosley Sr., and her brother, Scott Klash.
Visitation and services are private and will be held at the convenience of the family.
Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Interment will be in Pineland Cemetery.
