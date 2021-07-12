Helen M. “Peaches & Pete” McClure Yonitch, 80, of Indiana, died Saturday, July 10, 2021, at St. Andrew’s Village.
She was born in 1940, in Fulton Run, to Albert and Ethel Isenberg McClure.
She was a certified nursing assistant and had worked at Beacon Ridge for 10 years.
Additionally she worked at Fountain Green, the Greenery and was a bartender at Sweet Water Lounge for 18 years.
She was as resident of New Jersey from 1961 to 1973 where she was employed with Revlon for 14 years before returning to Indiana in 1973.
Peaches enjoyed gambling and ceramics.
Surviving are one sister, Betty Kuhns, Greensburg; her sister-in-law, Clara McClure, Blairsville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband Michael “Mitch” Yonitch in 2018; and three brothers, Vincent, William and A. Richard McClure.
A private memorial service will be held at the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana, with the Rev. Kathryn Ward Stear officiating. Private interment will be made in the Oakland Cemetery.