Helen M. McMillen

Helen M. (Plyler) McMillen, 95, of Marion Center, passed away Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at her home.
She was born on Oct. 22, 1926, in Grange, to Clark and Mildred (Young) Plyler.
Helen graduated from Punxsutawney High School in 1944. From 1944 to 1947 she worked at the Sylvania Factory in Brookville assembling radio tubes. On Nov. 8, 1947, she married John M. McMillen, and they lived on the farm for the rest of their lives. Helen was a member of Punxsutawney Alliance Church, serving in the church nursery for more than 40 years. She was president of the Alliance Women and a member of Mission Mobilizers. Helen was the secretary of the Indiana County Farm Bureau for more than 60 years, a former 4-H leader and a Dairy Promotion Committee member. The Tuesday morning Community Bible Study Group was important to her.
An excellent homemaker, Helen enjoyed gardening, canning and cooking. Having lived on a farm all of her married life, she enjoyed country living, sharing her home and welcoming many guests.
She is survived by her children, daughter Connie Spidell, of Home; daughter Sharon (Donald) Wild, of Great Valley N.Y.; son William (Karen) McMillen, of Marion Center; son Robert (Judith) McMillen, of Palmyra; and daughter Julie Anne (Brian) Spencer, of Shelocta. In addition, she leaves behind 14 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; siblings, Doris Randall, Wayne (Janet) Plyler, Blair Plyler, Thelma Kitner, Eleanor (Herbert) Wharton and Darrell (Shirley) Plyler; sister-in-law Ruth Plyler; as well as many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husband, John M. McMillen, on March 7, 2011; son-in-law Gary D. Spidell; sisters Alverda Milliron and Dorothy Beck; and a brother, Leonard Plyler.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, 500 Ben Franklin Road South, Indiana. Additional viewing will be held on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. at Punxsutawney Alliance Church, 1307 S. Main St. Extension, Punxsutawney, with Pastor Don Jones officiating. Private burial will take place in Marion Center Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Helen’s name to the Western Pennsylvania District Alliance of Women at Punxsutawney Alliance Church, 1307 S. Main St. Extension, Punxsutawney, PA 15767.