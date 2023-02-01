Helen M. Shaffer, 76, of Rural Valley, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023.
She was born Dec. 4, 1946, in Indiana, the daughter of Camillus “Amos” and Dollie (Pardee) Sullivan.
Helen graduated from Indiana High School in 1965 and was a member of Indiana Church of the Brethren, where she served as an altar steward and church choir member. She spent most of her life as a domestic engineer, filing the role of homemaker since her marriage on Aug. 26, 1965. Her favorite thing was spending time with her daughters and especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed having luncheons with her sisters and brother. Helen will lovingly be remembered as an amazing wife, mother, grandmother and sister.
Her memory will be cherished by her loving husband of 57 years, Larry James Shaffer; daughters Kimberly Shaffer Palmer and her husband Mark, of Blairsville, Lori Shaffer Haley and her husband Kevin, of Cowansville, and Jamie Shaffer Tantlinger and her husband Bruce, of Homer City; grandchildren Justin, Katelyn, Lucas, Christopher, Alexis, Jacob and Hunter; and great-grandchildren Lincoln, Lilian, Adeline, Paisley, Kallie and Ophelia.
Helen will also be missed by her brother, Dennis Sullivan and his wife Anna, of Coral Graceton; and sisters Patricia Reed and her husband Derek, of Marion Center, Margaret Labutka and her husband Jay, of Homer City, and Connie Nanni and her husband, David, of Creekside.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and an infant son, David.
Friends and family will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home, Elderton.
Additional visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, with Pastor Kirt Anderson officiating.
Interment will be in Elderton Cemetery, Elderton.
Arrangements are being handled by the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home Inc.
For those unable to attend services or anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Helen’s family, please visit www.bauer funeral.com.