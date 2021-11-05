Helen M. Sklar

Helen Marie Sklar, 88, of Enola, died Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, with family by her side.
Marie was the retired owner/operator of The Golden Pheasant Inn in Kent, where she and her husband of 66 years raised their four children.
She lived out her strong faith in the warm hospitality she offered to all who walked through the door, especially familiar patrons who became a second family.
She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and the Central PA Polka Dancers Association, where she danced for hours on Saturday nights.
Marie’s greatest joys were her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who were all a source of great pride.
For those who knew her, it is no surprise that Marie won her fierce battle against pancreatic cancer almost 20 years ago.
Her physical and spiritual strength were inspiring, and her fight against cancer was the motivation behind a Relay for Life team that raised more than $500,000 for cancer research, prevention and patient support. Marie’s creative flair was evident in her sense of fashion, and she found joy sharing her art and cooking with friends and family.
A gifted cook and painter, visitors were always welcomed with a warm meal and inspired by her incredible paintings.
Marie was born Aug. 5, 1933, in Indiana, to Rudolf and Grace (Yakal) Chemotti. She was preceded in death by her parents; her cherished husband, Edward Sklar; and by three brothers and one sister.
She is survived by her loving family, including her children, Michelle (Dan) McGinnis, of Harrisburg; John (Laurie), of York Haven; David (Cindy), of Mechanicsburg; and Renee Sklar, of Chesapeake, Va.; four grandchildren, Kelly (Jim) Rogers, Katie (Matt) Cleary, and Dani and Sam Sklar; and three great-grandchildren, Parker and Jackson Rogers and Claire Cleary.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at Church of the Good Shepherd Parish, Kent, with the Rev. Matthew J. Morelli as celebrant. Burial will be in St. Bernard’s Cemetery, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. For more information or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.parthemore.com.