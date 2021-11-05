Helen Mae (Wagner) Trout, 84, of West Wheatfield Township, formerly of Buffington Township, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021.
A daughter of John C. Wagner and M. Hulda (Duncan) Wagner, she was born Dec. 7, 1936, in Buffington Township.
Helen was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Clymer and was a graduate from Armagh High School.
She enjoyed gardening and cherished her memories of a trip to the Holy Land, Israel, Paris and Bahamas.
She was an employee of Robert Shaw.
She is survived by four children, Brenda Whitaker and husband Richard, Selmer, Tenn.; Paula Fricker and husband Dr. Edward, Hahira, Ga.; Doris Hutton and husband David, Williamston, S.C.; and Brad Trout and wife Dawn (Duckworth) Trout, West Wheatfield Township; 11 grandchildren, Christian, Brianna, Levi, Jacob, Gregory, Joshua, Rachel, Jarad, Ethan, Nicholas and Anthony; great- grandchildren, Brian, Rudy and Elizabeth; and sisters, Fay Butz, Anna Strapple and Bertha Nedrich. In addition to her parents, Helen was also preceded in death by her husband, Paul Trout; son, Bruce Trout; sister, Freda Montgomery; and brothers, Edward, Kenneth and John Wagner.
Friends will be received at noon Sunday until the service at 2 p.m. at the Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, 392 E. Philadelphia St., Armagh, with Pastor Josh Burbank officiating. Interment will be in Pine Land Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.the stuartfuneralhome.com.