Helen M. Trout

Helen Mae (Wagner) Trout, 84, of West Wheatfield Township, formerly of Buffington Township, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021.
A daughter of John C. Wagner and M. Hulda (Duncan) Wagner, she was born Dec. 7, 1936, in Buffington Township.
Helen was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Clymer and was a graduate from Armagh High School.
She enjoyed gardening and cherished her memories of a trip to the Holy Land, Israel, Paris and Bahamas. She was an employee of Robert Shaw.
She is survived by four children, Brenda Whitaker and husband Richard, Selmer, Tenn.; Paula Fricker and husband Dr. Edward, Hahira, Ga.; Doris Hutton and husband David, Williamston, S.C.; and Brad Trout and wife Dawn (Duckworth) Trout, West Wheatfield Township; 11 grandchildren, Christina, Brianna, Levi, Jacob, Gregory, Joshua, Rachel, Jarad, Ethan, Nicholas and Anthony; great-grandchildren, Brian, Rudy and Elizabeth; and sisters, Fay Butz, Anna Strapple and Bertha Nedrich. In addition to her parents, Helen was also preceded in death by her husband, Paul Trout; son, Bruce Trout; sister, Freda Montgomery; and brothers, Edward, Kenneth and John Wagner.
Friends will be received at noon Sunday until the service at 2 p.m. at the Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, 392 E. Philadelphia St., Armagh, with Pastor Josh Burbank officiating. Interment will be in Pine Land Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.thestuartfuneralhome.com.