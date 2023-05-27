Helen Madeline Bush, 89, of Graceton, died Friday, April 7, 2023, in Indiana. She was the daughter of Michael and Rose (Evansic) Rich and was born Sept. 1, 1933, in Indiana.
Helen was the center of her extended family, hosting many memorable holiday and family gatherings with sumptuous feasts and rollicking conversations. She was compassionate and cared for her community. Even after retiring from nursing at facilities, she continued to provide health services and support to those in need. She valued education, campaigning for and joining the Homer-Center School Board; and championing women’s rights, joining in women’s civil rights marches in Washington, D.C.
Helen had a many decades career in nursing, earning a registered nurse certificate from the Indiana School of Nursing in 1954. She was a compassionate champion for her patients at Indiana Hospital and Torrance State Hospital, earning much respect from patients, family and other staff.
Helen was married to Charles R. “Dick” Bush for more than 60 years. Together they were devoted parents, grandparents and dear friends to many and were partners in many adventures, including decades of making annual family beach trips to Ocean Isle, N.C., and several months-long RV tours of the West, and in their later years, they relished spending the winter months in Florida.
Helen was also an active member of the Homer City Historical Society, Indiana Hospital Nurses Alumni Association and the Red Hat Society of Ruskin, Fla.
Helen loved to cook and bake, crochet, dig for fossils, precious minerals and gems, collect antiques, listen to Harry Belafonte and Herb Alpert and the Tijuana Brass, and was a devoted fan of the Steelers, getting the chance to meet her favorite player, Franco Harris. She gardened, growing fruits, vegetables and flowers, and nursed a wee 2-foot-tall Magnolia from a trip to North Carolina to grow into a towering tree that stands in her yard today.
Helen is survived by her daughter, Tracy Bush, of Black Lick; her son, Lance Bush, and daughter-in-law, Katharine Kaplan; their children, Devon Bush, Sebastian Bush and Ella Osdoba, all residing in Washington, D.C. She is also survived by her sister, Carol DeCario, and many sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and grand-nieces and grand-nephews that she loved dearly.
Helen’s deceased family members include her husband, parents and sister, Delores Bellisimo.
Interment will be held at noon Saturday, June 17, at St. Francis Cemetery in Graceton. This will be followed by a Celebration of Life at Nap’s Cucina Mia in Indiana.
In lieu of flowers or donations, please bring stories or photos to share for the Celebration of Life.
Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City, is in charge of arrangements. Please visit www.bowserfh.com to sign the online guestbook or for directions to the cemetery.
