Helen Marie Sulkosky, 83, of Greensburg, passed away Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Greensburg Care Center, Greensburg.
The daughter Zigmund A. and Catherine B. (Newhouse) Sulkosky, she was born Dec. 21, 1939, in Derry Township.
Helen was of the Catholic faith. She worked at Blairsville Machine Products, retiring after 33 years.
She enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing and gardening, listening to her favorite musician Elvis Presley, dancing to polka music and watching the Steelers and Pirates.
Surviving are three sisters, Mary Harper (Donald), of Brush Valley, Irene Knesh, of Latrobe, and Wanda Polo (John), of Derry; a brother, Zigmund A. Sulkosky Jr. (Wanda), of Blairsville; a sister-in-law, Grace Sulkosky, of Indiana; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews whom she loved dearly.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Evelyn Ropp; brothers George Sulkosky Sr. and Leroy Sulkosky; brothers-in-law Jack Ropp and John Knesh; sister-in-law Patty Sulkosky; and good friend Kenny Sullinger.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in the funeral home, with Pastor Steve Hospodar officiating.
The family would like to thank Greensburg Care Center and Bridges Hospice for their care and compassion for Helen and her family.
Donations can be made in Helen’s memory to Action for Animals at https://www. afashelter.org/donate/.
