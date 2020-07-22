Helen Markel

Helen (Dutko) Markel, 88, of Penn Run, died Monday evening, July 20, 2020, at her home with her family by her side.
Born in Johnstown on June 17, 1932, she was a daughter of Peter Dutko and Mary (Zuzulia) Dutko. She was the widow of Frank Markel, who died Aug. 18, 1999.
Helen was well known in the Penn Run area where she owned and operated Markel’s Greenhouse from 1963 through 1987. She also worked as a custodian for 12 years at the Penn Run Post Office.
She always kept busy, canning, doing crafts, working in her gardens and caring for her family. Helen volunteered at Red Cross blood drives where she also donated 9 gallons of blood over the years. She was inducted into the Senior Hall of Fame in 2013 and was active with the Cherryhill Township Ladies Auxiliary, where she served as vice president.
Helen is sadly missed by her children: Larry Markel (Rose), Kathy Porter (Dennis) and Sandy Silvis (Danny), all of Penn Run. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and three siblings: Margaret Hosack, Indiana; Barbara Bomba, Johnstown; and Charles Richards (Theresa), Washington County. Other survivors include her former daughter-in-law, Charlene (Markel) Wyno, Dallas, Pa.; and her many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Helen was preceded in death by her son, Francis Markel; a sister, Mary Miner; and brothers Phillip and Eugene Dutko.
Friends will be received Friday from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. at the Barkley Wesleyan Methodist Church, Ridge Road, Homer City. Following cremation at Rairigh-Bence Crematory, final disposition will be held at the convenience of the Markel family. The Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home of Indiana is assisting with the service arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations should be made to the Cherryhill Township Volunteer Fire Department.
Online condolences may be offered at: www.rbfh.net.