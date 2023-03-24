Helen McFarland, 93, passed away Wednesday, March 22, 2023.
She was born at the beginning of the Great Depression on Dec. 19, 1929, on her family dairy farm in Elders Ridge
She enjoyed life on the farm with her four brothers (Joe, Bob, Carl and Johnny), her two sisters (Martha and Dolly) and her parents, John and Kathryn Henderson.
Helen graduated from Elders Ridge High School. Upon graduation, she moved to Kentucky with her brother, Joe (Betty) Henderson and their family, where she attended Union College, earning a degree in home economics. Helen taught home economics in high schools in Kentucky, Pennsylvania and Ohio over the next 30-some years.
At New Wilmington High School in Pennsylvania, she met and married fellow teacher Clinton McFarland. They were married for 54 years until Clint’s passing in 2011. Together, they had four children, Hugh (Kelda) McFarland, Rand (Lisa) McFarland, Robin (Mark) Rosselet and Conan (Portia) McFarland.
Helen was the best mom to her children and favorite aunt to her many nieces and nephews. Helen loved teaching, knitting, sewing and building puzzles. Many friends and family have one of her many afghans to snuggle under.
She was an avid walker and took long walks several times a day. She and her husband were members of Trinity Presbyterian Church in Clarksburg, where they served as deacons. Helen served the church by visiting members in the local nursing homes and hospital; she never met a stranger.
What she loved most was spending time with her family and friends. She was an excellent hostess — you could not show up at her house that she did not serve fresh baked cookies, pies or a dinner.
Helen left a wonderful legacy with her many students, family and friends. She will be truly missed.
A memorial service will be planned later in the spring in Indiana.