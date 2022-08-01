Helen (Protz) Kovac, 102, of McIntyre, died Thursday, July 28, 2022 at St. Andrew’s Village, Indiana.
Born in McIntyre on Dec. 1, 1919, she was a daughter of John Protz and Anastasia (Kott) Protz. She was also the widow of Frank R. Kovac, who died Dec. 9, 1997.
She graduated from the former Elders Ridge High School and was a member of St. John the Baptist Russian Orthodox Church, Blairsville.
Helen loved listening and dancing to polka music. She enjoyed reading, cheering for the Pittsburgh Steelers and cooking and baking for her family and friends. Most of all, she treasured spending time with her family, especially her grandson Jason, his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Madison. Helen also adored the pets in the family.
She is survived by her son, Richard A. Kovac and his wife, Janet, of McIntyre; and her grandson, Jason Kovac, his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Madison, of Blacksburg, Va. Helen is also remembered by her nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Helen was preceded in death by her siblings: Andrew, John and Michael Protz; Mary Stephens; and Ann Serrian. Helen was the last member of her immediate family.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home and Crematory, 965 Philadelphia St., in Indiana.
A Parastas service will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family will gather at the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. Friday to process to the church where Helen’s funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Russian Orthodox Church, 785 Blaire Road, Blairsville, with Fr. Andrei Alexiev officiating. Interment will follow in Oakland Cemetery, Indiana.
Online condolences may be offered by visiting rbfh.net.