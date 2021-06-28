Helen T. Barczak, 96, of Deltona, Fla., formerly of Northern Cambria, passed away on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Caring Hands, Deltona, Fla.
Born Feb. 22, 1925, in Spangler, she was the daughter of John and Mary (Gamater) Dorko.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John P. Barczak; sons, Michael and Ronald Barczak; brother, John Dorko; and sisters, Ann Gray, Mary Bills, Martha Lantzy, Irene Formeck and Genevieve Surkovich.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Deborah A. (Raymond) Peadick, Deltona, Fla.; grandsons, Michael Barczak, Jonathan Michael (Nicole) Peadick, and Jared Matthew Peadick.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Moriconi Funeral Home Inc., Northern Cambria.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Prince of Peace Church, Northern Cambria, with the Very Rev. Matthew Baum officiating. Interment will be in St. John’s Roman Catholic Cemetery, Northern Cambria.