Helen Virginia (Smith) Knupp Noel, 103, of Hollidaysburg, formerly of Indiana, died Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at the Veterans Home in Hollidaysburg.
Born Aug. 27, 1919, she was a daughter of Everett and Almeda (Smith) Smith.
Virginia graduated from Indiana High School in 1937 and worked in the office of Montgomery Ward and National Mine Services, from which she retired.
She is survived by her daughter, Sondra Knupp Batzel, of Altoona, and her son, Gary Knupp and his wife, Lynda, of Monroeville. Other survivors include: stepson Robert Noel and wife Barbara; five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Virginia was preceded in death by her first husband of 50 years, John Langham Knupp, and her second husband of 20 years, William Noel; siblings, Robert J. Smith and Bernice Williams; and stepdaughters, Elaine Noel and Christine Walsh.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Greenwood Cemetery, Indiana.
The Knupp family is being assisted by Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home and Crematory of Indiana.
