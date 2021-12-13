Henry A. Machak, 90, of Saltsburg, passed away Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in his daughter’s home.
Born Oct. 13, 1931, in Clune, he was a son of John and Esther (Sheron) Machak, who preceded him in death.
Henry was a graduate of Elders-Ridge High School and went on to serve our country with the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
He and his loving wife, Patti, lived in Saltsburg most of their lives, where they were members of St. Matthew’s Roman Catholic Church.
He retired in 1993 from Westinghouse Electric, where he had been employed as a security guard.
Henry was a member of the Saltsburg American Legion. He enjoyed fishing, going to the casino, traveling and doing metal art.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia J. “Patti” Machak, on Sept. 20, 2014; brother, Jackie Machak; and a sister, Mary Jane “Minnie” Watkins.
Henry is survived by his daughters, Cheri Urban, of Saltsburg; Kathy Machak, of Saltsburg; and Crystal Zimmerman, of Virginia; son-in-law, Dave Zimmerman, whom he considered his son; grandchildren, Trinity (Avram Holmes) Urban, Charity (Tim) McBride, Kristy Dice, Bayli Zimmerman and Noah Zimmerman; and great-grandchildren, Julius, Elijah, Adyia, Paxton and Akira.
Visitation will be today from 5 to 8 p.m. at Curran Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 701 Salt St., Saltsburg. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday at 10 a.m. in St. Matthew’s Roman Catholic Church, Saltsburg, with Father John Harrold as celebrant.
Burial will follow in St. Matthew’s Catholic Cemetery, where full military honors will be accorded by the Saltsburg American Legion Honor Guard.
To send an online condolence to the family please visit, www.curranfuneralhome.com.