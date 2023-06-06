Henry F. “Hank” Shiner, 95, of Indiana, passed away peacefully with his loving wife by his side on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
The son of John and Mary (Belevender) Shiner, he was born on July 21, 1927, in Ernest.
At a young age, Hank’s mother moved to the Brooklyn borough of New York City, to work as a cook in order to provide for her family. Hank and his siblings, Elizabeth, Helen, Edward and Bernice, were raised on the Shiner Farm by their loving and caring grandmother, Agnes Shiner. After she could no longer care for them, their grandmother, Pauline Wesoloski, took them in until their mother called for them to move to New York.
During their time on the Shiner Farm, Hank and his siblings walked to and attended the Assumption Church Grade School. He continued his education at Ernest High School until the age of 14. He then began working at the Ernest Company Store to help provide for the family.
At the age of 15, he moved to Brooklyn to join his mother but returned to the Indiana area for vacation every year.
In New York, Hank attended Alexander Hamilton High School until he was in ninth grade, at which time he began working at the Brooklyn Naval Yard as an apprentice coppersmith. He worked on the Battleship Missouri. After a year, he was employed as a salesperson for the Oxford Button Company.
On Oct. 4, 1950, at the age of 23, Hank was drafted by the U.S. Army, serving as a tank commander in the Korean War with the rank of sergeant first class. Upon discharge from the Army, he worked for nine years for the Dean Phipps Auto Stores in Indiana, Scranton, Somerset and Endecott, N.Y. He then worked as a salesperson for Star Furniture in Indiana for three years, Penn Furniture for 26 years and finally Sleeping Beauty Mattress for eight years.
Sports was an important part of Hank’s life. He was an avid bowler, baseball and softball player. He pitched for numerous softball teams in Indiana and organized the Ernest Baseball Team, serving as both player and manager. He also organized, played and managed a Somerset baseball team that after two years became champions. Hank organized and ran the annual Indiana County March of Dimes Benefit Bowling Tournament and Cancer Bowling Tournament for many years.
He was also a long-time member of the Indiana Eagles, American Legion and the Indiana Moose.
Hank is survived by his wife, Shirlee (Kinsinger); two daughters, Cindy (Mitch) Shoemaker and Rhonda (Tony) Stefanik; four grandchildren, Michael and Brian Haldin and Tyler and Shelby Stefanik; a great-granddaughter Ellie Haldin; a sister Helen Suire; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, Edward and Henry Shiner Jr., and his siblings, Edward Shiner, Elizabeth Mergist and Bernice Gera.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at the Church of the Resurrection (Ernest worship site) at 11 a.m. Thursday with Fr. James Morley officiating. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to Mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Hank’s name to Four Footed Friends, 220 Beck Road, Indiana, PA 15701.
The Bowser-Minich Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.
To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.bowserminich.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.