Henry Richard Kanick Sr., 90, passed away Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
The son of Walter W. and Helen (Patts) Kanick, he was born Aug. 23, 1931, in Clune.
Henry was a graduate of Elders Ridge High School where he was nicknamed “Greek.”
After graduating, he served in the Army during the Korean War where he was stationed in Germany. He later was employed by Westinghouse until his retirement. Afterward, he was employed as the Center Township animal enforcement officer and later as a Center Township police officer. In addition to those positions, he would also transport cars for Luther Ford. When Henry found time, he would enjoy camping, fishing and hunting, especially hunting bear at Benezette. He also liked to attend family functions.
Surviving are his sons, Garry Kanick, Homer City, and Henry (Sally) Kanick Jr., Lucernemines; granddaughter, Heather Ann (Kenneth Jr.) Cox, Pittsburgh; great-granddaughter, Aubrianna Jane Cox, Pittsburgh; sisters-in-law Gloria, Indiana, and Eleanor, Avonmore; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceding Henry in death were his parents; wife, Mary Jane (Garry) Kanick; infant daughters, Robin and Monica; brothers, Robert and Stanley; and sisters, Helen Bencic and Francis Yanoscik.
At Henry’s request, services will be private and under the direction of the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.