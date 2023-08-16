Henry R. Stewart Sr., 79, of Greensburg, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at Hempfield Manor, Greensburg.
The son of George and Etta (Jones) Steward, he was born Aug. 26, 1943, in Latrobe.
Henry was a Vietnam veteran of the United States Army. He served in the 5th Infantry as a Green Beret paratrooper. After his military service, he worked as a truck driver.
Surviving are his wife, Tracey Stewart; four children, Nina (Keith) Littlejohn, of Buffalo, N.Y.; Henry “Butch” (Rebecca) Stewart Jr., of Blairsville; ShaRonda Stewart, of Jeannette; and Dyonte (Erica) Stewart, of Belle Vernon; sister Lavonna Williams, of Blairsville; 17 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Eddy and Norman, and three sisters, Ruthalee Kiser, Cathryn Clayton and Corrine Moore.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., Blairsville. A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. in the funeral home with the Rev. Reed Moore officiating.
Interment will be in Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamily services.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.