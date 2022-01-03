Herbert Greer, 93, of Black Lick, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
He was born Sept. 2, 1928, in Cadogan, the son of Ross W. Greer and Sarah (Larson) Greer.
Herb was a U.S. Army veteran, having served during the Korean War. He retired from Torrance State Hospital having worked in the boiler room.
He enjoyed traveling, family, friends, his grandson and great-grandchildren, square dancing and playing cards.
He is survived by his daughter-in-law, Debbie Greer, Black Lick; grandson, Michael S. Greer and wife Melissa, Black Lick; great-grandchildren, Brayden and Hailey Greer; sister, Alda Steele, Washington; sister, Miriam Wasadi, Sewickley; special friend, Dorothy Crist, Blairsville; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Odassa L. (Steele) Greer, in 2001; son, Michael L. Greer, in 2017; son, Brian Gregory; and his brothers, Jack Greer and Elmer Greer.
The family will receive friends at the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville, on Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 8 p.m. The Rev. Terry Semsick will officiate. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his name to Four Footed Friends, 220 Beck Road, Indiana, PA 15701 or St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
