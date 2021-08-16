Herbert Mehringer, 84, of Coral, died Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at his residence.
He was the son of Herbert and Alma (Lippert) Mehringer, and was born March 26, 1937, in Shaler Township, Cherry City.
Herbert was a member of Luther Chapel in Coral.
He enjoyed golf and loved traveling with his wife.
He was employed at FMC Corporation for more than 30 years, first as an industrial engineer and later as a senior process engineer. Herbert was a United States Army veteran and a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh School of Engineering.
He is survived by his wife of almost 51 years, Mary; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews; his sister-in-law; six cousins and their families; and his golfing buddies.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; three aunts; three uncles; two nephews; and one niece.
Friends will be received from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday with the Pastor Richard Neumann officiating. Interment will follow in Luther Chapel Cemetery in Coral.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Special Olympics or the Wounded Warrior Project.