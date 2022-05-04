Herbert R. Greene Sr., 85, of Indiana, went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 2, 2022, from Indiana Regional Medical Center.
The son of Clifford James Greene Sr. and Irene E. (Brickell) Greene, he was born on Sept. 15, 1936, in Pittsburgh.
During the Korean War, Herb served as a corporal in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1954 to 1957.
His employment career included working as a coal miner and as a truck driver. He also worked at McCreary Tire & Rubber and Diamond Drug in Indiana. Herb was a UMWA member.
Herb wed Grace A. (Carney) June 9, 1956. They have shared almost 66 years of marriage.
He is survived by his wife, Grace, of Indiana; his three children, Herb Greene Jr. and companion Linda, of Home; Shari Wilhelm, of Avilton, Md.; and Patricia Brown, of Springs; his 23 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Herb was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Martin “Marty” R. Greene, on July 1, 2007; and his son-in-law, Joe Wilhelm, on April 18, 2017.
Family and friends will be received on Friday from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. at the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale.
Pastor Doug Greene will officiate. The pallbearers will be Herb’s grandsons: Herb Greene III, Logan Greene, Joey Wilhelm, Jed Wilhelm, Justin Blackwelder and Zack Blackwelder. Interment with military honors will take place at Ruffner Cemetery in Tanoma.
