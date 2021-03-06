The Rev. Herman L. Ridley, 88, of Indiana, passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
A son of William Valentine and Annie (Rickel) Ridley, he was born March 30, 1932, in Sherrett, Armstrong County.
Herman was a 1950 graduate of Kittanning High School and a 1954 graduate of Transylvania Bible School. Herman earned a Bachelor of Arts in 1971 from Grove City College, attended Wesley Seminary in Washington, D.C., and graduated with his Masters of Divinity from the Pittsburgh Theological Seminary in 1975. Herman received an honorary doctorate from Transylvania Bible School in 1988.
After his schooling, Herman began his 60-year career of preaching, beginning at Kellersburg Lutheran Church in 1954. He then spent 10 years at the Free Methodist Churches of Brookville, Cyclone and New Castle. In 1964, he began preaching at the Nazarene Church of Nanty Glo. Herman spent the next 27 years serving various United Methodist churches throughout western Pennsylvania: Brockport UMC, 1967 to 1973; Van UMC, 1973 to 1976; Eldred UMC, 1976 to 1981; Greensburg Trinity UMC, 1981 to 1986; and Brush Valley UMC from 1986 to 1994, and retired from the United Methodist Church in 1994.
After retirement, he continued to preach at East Brady Baptist Church from 1994 to 1995, then at St. Jacobs and St. Thomas United Church of Christ, from 1995 to 2015.
Herman is survived by five children: Ruth Heckathorn and husband James, of Inman, S.C.; Paul Ridley and wife Mary, of Bradford; Lois Gross and husband Bruce, of Eldred; Eunice Ridley and Susie Pyer, of Indiana; and Daniel Ridley, of Pittsburgh; two stepsons: Eugene “Buck” Kurten and wife Peach, and Randy Kurten and wife Brenda; a brother, Harry Ridley, of Richmond, Ky.; nine grandchildren: Rebecca Mack and husband Kirby, Christina Vance and husband Will, Joshua Ridley and wife Elizabeth, Justin Ridley and wife Stephanie, Micah Ridley and wife Jessica, Elizabeth Ridley, Jennifer Askins and husband Joe, Megan Devens and husband Brian, and Collin Gross and husband Cooper; and eight great-grandchildren: Jesse Mack, Lily Vance, Jacob Ridley, Abigail Ridley, Sarah Ridley, Ada Rose Ridley, Caroline Ridley and Rawlin Burkhouse.
In addition to his parents, Herman was preceded in death by his first wife, Anna Lucile (Shellito) Ridley, whom he married Nov. 4, 1955, and passed in 1989; his second wife, Lorna (Kurten) Ridley, whom he married Nov. 16, 1991, and passed in 2007; two sisters, Hazel Bowser and Elsie Boofer; and a step-daughter, Karen Heilbrun.
Friends and family will be received from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 36 N. Seventh St., Indiana. Interment will take place at Brush Valley United Methodist Cemetery.
Due to health concerns, all current CDC guidelines will be followed.
Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry, or send condolences visit www.shoemakerfamily services.com.