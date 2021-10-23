Herman O. Miller, 64, of Cherry Tree, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021.
Herman was born May 20, 1957, in Oakland, Md.
He was the son of Joni E. Miller and Lydia (Schrock) Miller, of Roodhouse, Ill. On Oct. 25, 1979, he married Ellen (Byler) Miller.
He was a member of Hillsdale Mennonite Fellowship, Hillsdale. Herman was passionate about his occupation as a dairy farmer. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting.
He passed away peacefully at Valley View Retirement Community after a nearly 25 year battle with Fahr’s Disease.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Ellen, of Beaver Springs, are his father, Joni; four sons, John, Lewistown; David, married to Emily Miller, Lewistown; Jason, married to Teresa Miller, Beavertown; and Stephen, married to Stephanie Miller, Beavertown; three daughters, Rosanna, married to Michael Stoltzfus, Cherry Tree; Naomi, married to Nathaniel Stoltzfus, Cherry Tree; and Marilou, married to Jamie Weaver, Beaver Springs. Herman has 19 surviving grandchildren; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Perry and Ruth Miller, of Mount Sterling, Ill., and Nevin Miller, of Olive Hill, Tenn.; three sisters and brothers-in-law, Sue and Wilmer Byler, of Mt. Sterling, Ill., Elizabeth and Lavern Yoder, of Marion, Ky., and Barbara and Norman Yoder, of Roodhouse, Ill.
In addition to his mother, Lydia, he was preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy, and her husband, Norman Yoder.
Family and friends are invited to the viewing from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday. The funeral will be conducted at 10 a.m. Monday with David Swartzentruber and Robert Nissley officiating. Both services will be held at Faith Christian Fellowship, 12 N. Creamery Avenue, Middleburg.
Interment will be in Glendale Cemetery, Middleburg.
Flowers may be sent to Faith Christian Fellowship. Memorial contributions may be sent to Central Pennsylvania Clinic, 375 S. Kish St., Belleville, PA 17004.
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals, Cremations and Monuments, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg.