Hobart V. Bell, Sr., 91, of Indiana, went to his heavenly home on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, where he joined his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He passed on at Indiana Square, where he had resided for several weeks.
Born in Bells Landing, Clearfield County, on Aug. 21, 1931, he was the son of the late Frampton Bell and Mary (Bennett) Bell. Hobart married the love of his life, Juanita M. “Neet” (Villella) Bell on June 29, 1957. They were married nearly 63 years.
Hobart was a graduate of Curwensville High School and Indiana State Teachers College. He served his country in the U.S. Army in the Korean War. As a young man, he combined his hard work ethic, along with his knowledge, ingenuity and faith in God to successfully operate several small businesses. He later was known by many as the owner and operator of the Executive House Furniture in Indiana. Hobart also worked alongside his wife and son, Hobart Jr., at the furniture store renowned for fine furnishings, accessories, custom draperies and flooring. Hobart also loved flowers and became known for the colorful and vibrant floral arrangements he designed for every season.
He focused on his family and his faith. He loved to read the Bible and made it a yearly priority to read the Bible from beginning to end. He was a longtime member of the Calvary Baptist Church in Clymer. He also was a board member of Bob Jones University in Greenville, S.C.
Hobart was an excellent cook who loved to make specialty dishes for his family and friends.
Hobart and Juanita included their family in nearly everything they did. They celebrated birthdays and holidays together. They traveled on vacations together, taking several European trips, various U.S. locations and two trips to the Holy Land. In short, they had a very close and loving family. He treasured his close relationships to his family, especially his four granddaughters.
Hobart is survived by his children, Cindy (Sam Shirley), of Indiana, and Hobart Bell Jr. (Wendy), of Indiana; his four granddaughters, Abigail (Dr. Matthew Middler) of Loyall, Ky., Hannah Shirley, of Greensburg, Jessica (Nicholas DiGiorgio), of Charlottesville, Va., and Julia Bell, of Washington, DC. He is also survived by his sister, Dolores Spencer, of Grampion, Pa.; and niece Kim (Tom Petrie); and nephews Shane and Shad Spencer.
He was preceded in death by his wife and parents.
Pastor Stephen Stockton will officiate his funeral service on Saturday at noon at the Calvary Baptist Church, Route 286, Clymer. Visitation will be held Saturday morning from 10 a.m. until noon, the time of service at the church. Burial will be at the Oliveburg Cemetery, Oliveburg. Service arrangements are with the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory of Indiana.
Memorial donations may be made to the Calvary Baptist Church, 11394 Route 286 Hwy E., Clymer, PA 15728, the Independent Baptist Church, 123 Bridge St., Blairsville, PA 15717 or Bob Jones University, 1700 Wade Hampton Blvd., Greenville, SC 29609
Online condolences may be made at rbfh.net.